Dominic Di Paola admitted injury concerns over defender Bobby Price put a dampener on what could have been a ‘perfect couple of games’ for Horsham FC.

The Hornets advanced to the first round of the FA Trophy and the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup this week with consummate victories.

Second half goals from Daniel Ajakaiye and Charlie Hester-Cook saw Horsham win 2-0 at home to Brightlingsea in the Trophy on Saturday.

This was followed by Tuesday’s professional 3-0 triumph at Midhurst, where Ajakaiye, Lucas Rodrigues and Hester-Cook grabbed the goals.

Horsham celebrate Daniel Ajakaiye's opening goal in the FA Trophy win over Brightlingsea | Picture: John Lines​

But the win at Midhurst was marred by a suspected hamstring injury to full-back Price, who could miss this Saturday’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round clash with National League outfit Dorking Wanderers.

Di Paola said: “On Saturday we played really well, we just couldn’t put them to bed. We were in double figures for good chances. I think we hit the post and the bar five times! We were comfortable in everything we were doing apart from the final bit.

“At Midhurst, it was a bit of a scrappy game, lacking a bit of quality, but it was a mix-and-match team. You’re never going to get true consistency when you’re almost cobbling a side together.