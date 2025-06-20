'Perfect fit' - Former Brighton and Coventry forward 'over the moon' to join home town club

Crawley Town's latest signing Danny Cashman | Picture: CTFC

Danny Cashman said joining his home town club Crawley Town seemed like the ‘perfect fit’.

The forward became Crawley’s third signing this off season as he put pen to paper to a two-year contract on a free transfer. He has League two experience, having played a few games for Walsall and Rochdale, as well as having played for Brighton u23s, Coventry u21’s, and Altrincham, before playing for two seasons at Worthing FC.

Crawley-born Cashman, 24, joined from the National League South side after scoring 29 goals in 84 games for them, helping Worthing reach the playoffs in both seasons. He joins Harry McKirdy and Reece Brown as the team starts preseason training on Monday 23rd June.

In his first interview with the club, Cashman said that he was “over the moon” to have signed from his boyhood team. “I didn’t think it would probably happen, but it came up and it was something I couldn’t turn down,” he said.

On his time at Worthing, Cashman said: “I think it was just sort of finding myself again and enjoying playing football and then coming to a place where I feel I can help the team and assist them with the manager and progress as a player and help push the team on. It seemed like a perfect fit really.”

Cashman is also looking forward to working with his new team, with some familiar faces, Dion Conroy and Jack Roles to name a couple. “I think it’s always nice when you go into a new club that you know some faces and some people. I’ve got some good friends here so I’m sure I’ll fit in well and bond really well with the boys and hopefully we can have a good pre-season.

“I think that’s always beneficial to any player. You don’t want to be a couple of weeks behind people. You want to be there from day one. And I can have that full six weeks of pre-season and getting minutes under my belt and pushing for that first league game.”