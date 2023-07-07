'Perfect fit' - Former Bristol City, Eastbourne Borough and Lewes goalkeeper snapped up by Horsham FC

Horsham FC will kick-off the 2023-24 campaign with a new goalkeeper between the sticks.

The Hornets have snapped up former Bristol City and Eastbourne Borough stopper Lewis Carey following his departure from Sussex rivals Lewes this summer.

The 30-year-old began his professional career at Bristol City in 2012 before moving to Bromley a year later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his stint at the Ravens, Carey went on to play for Tonbridge Angels, Eastbourne Borough and Thamesmead Town before joining Lewes ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

The stopper made 53 appearances during his single season at The Dripping Pan and won the Rooks’ Player of the Year award.

Carey then left Lewes to join Cray Wanderers and helped the Kent outfit to a second-place finish in the curtailed 2019-20 Isthmian Premier season.

He made 54 appearances in all competitions during his time at the Wands

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goalkeeper returned to The Dripping Pan in May 2021, and played every minute for the Rooks over the last two seasons.

Horsham FC have snapped up former Bristol City and Eastbourne Borough stopper Lewis Carey following his departure from Sussex rivals Lewes this summer. Picture courtesy of Horsham FC

While at Lewes, Carey also spoke candidly about the club’s anti-gambling stance.

Speaking to Horsham’s website, the new Hornets goalkeeper said: “I just needed a change. It’s as simple as that.

“In football you don’t want to stay somewhere if you think you need to be somewhere different so that’s all it was. There were no fallings out or anything like that, just a change in direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From playing against them [Horsham] in the past. I’ve always enjoyed playing down here over the past few seasons, in front of a big crowd.

“I met Dom [Di Paola, Hornets manager] in the summer and everything he spoke to me about seemed to fit in with what I want to do, and it helps that I know a few of the boys down here so it was a perfect fit.

“Passing is probably my best attribute. I’m not blessed with height but I can move the ball well. That’s my main strength and I know it’s something Dom is very keen to have from a keeper.