Perfect performance progresses East Dean into the next round

Stedham Reserves 1-3 East Dean A perfect performance progressed East Dean into the next round of the Bareham Trophy.

Right on the front foot The Dean started brightly. Winning the ball high and then having the patience to recycle and restart play. Moving the ball left to right and creating chances at will.

Good chances for Alfie Barcley and Ollie Osbourne couldn’t be converted.

With about 23 minutes on the clock and playing out from the back and up the right hand side from skipper Jason Houghton, to Finlay Dorday and then good link up play on the right with Lachlan Wood the ball found its way inside to Amir Jamaly cutting in from the left and on the 18 Yard box. Striking across the ball and into the bottom corner it was 0-1 to The Dean. Jamaly wheeling away to celebrate his first East Dean goal with manager Ben Kemp.

Ollie Osborne on the attack for the dean

Unexpectedly Dean found themselves defending a corner 5 minutes later. The corner cleared but fully a deflected shot left Kiddell stranded and its 1-1.

Not much to separate the two sides before half time.

A response was asked for and certainly delivered.

East Dean dominated the ball from the start of the Second period. Winning the ball high and setting free Lachlan Wood who unfortunately couldn’t convert the chance.

Alfie Barclay holds of the Stedham defence

A sub saw Amir Jamaly come off for the returning from injury Todd Manklow.

Not long after the change The Dean found themselves in on goal with Alfie Barcley battling hard and winning the ball to finish beautifully. 1-2 and another celebration with the manager!

Not long later and after a good bit of head tennis Matt Goff found himself high up the pitch and playing a lovely looped header over the top for Ash Carter to bring down first time and beat his man. Checking onto his “weaker” left foot he pummelled the ball into the top corner. 1-3 the lads in full celebration now!

Chances coming thick and fast towards the end of the game from Finlay Dorday and Alfie Barcley. Lachlan Wood who had come off for Amir Jamaly was reintroduced.

Minutes silence for Billy

Lachlan found himself in behind and not hearing the whistle striking a shot at the keeper. The keeper then took aim at Wood, a tussle resulted it everyone around the issue and both men dismissed for the their involvements.

FT 1-3 Dean into the next round.