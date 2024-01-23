Peterborough United 2, Crawley Town 1 - FULL-TIME: Brave Reds go out of EFL Trophy at Posh
Nick Tsaroulla gave Reds the lead with a classy 20-yard strike before Harrison Burrows equalised.
You can see a recap of the action below. The page will let you know when there are updates.
Peterborough United v Crawley Town - EFL Trophy
Player ratings
Posh chance
Randall misses sitter
What a save from Steer
Jack Roles low drive is brilliantly saved by the Posh keeper
Attendance
2,933
Posh sub
Corbett replaces Mothersille
Booking
Burrows given a yellow card for kicking ball away
Posh hit bar
Crichlow rocket comes back off the bar from a corner. It's still rattling now
What a block!
Mukena blocks on line from Randall.
Roles and Khaleel on, Tsaroulla and Adeyemo off
Reds changes
Roles and Raf coming on
Reds chance
Orsi shoots straight at keeper from six yards after cross from Darcy. Good work from Kelly and Tsaroulla on right.