BREAKING
Live

Peterborough United 2, Crawley Town 1 - FULL-TIME: Brave Reds go out of EFL Trophy at Posh

Crawley Town went out of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at the Weston Homes Stadium, losing 2-1 despite a brave performance.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 09:56 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 21:25 GMT
Action from Posh v Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy. Picture: David LowndesAction from Posh v Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy. Picture: David Lowndes
Action from Posh v Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy. Picture: David Lowndes

Nick Tsaroulla gave Reds the lead with a classy 20-yard strike before Harrison Burrows equalised.

You can see a recap of the action below. The page will let you know when there are updates.

Peterborough United v Crawley Town - EFL Trophy

Show new updates
21:26 GMT

Player ratings

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united-2-crawley-town-1-half-time-maguire-howler-gifts-posh-lead-4488820

21:23 GMT

Posh chance

Randall misses sitter

21:20 GMT

What a save from Steer

Jack Roles low drive is brilliantly saved by the Posh keeper

21:16 GMT

Attendance

2,933

21:14 GMT

Posh sub

Corbett replaces Mothersille

21:13 GMT

Booking

Burrows given a yellow card for kicking ball away

21:07 GMT

Posh hit bar

Crichlow rocket comes back off the bar from a corner. It's still rattling now

21:04 GMT

What a block!

Mukena blocks on line from Randall.

Roles and Khaleel on, Tsaroulla and Adeyemo off

21:02 GMT

Reds changes

Roles and Raf coming on

21:01 GMT

Reds chance

Orsi shoots straight at keeper from six yards after cross from Darcy. Good work from Kelly and Tsaroulla on right.

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough UnitedNick TsaroullaHarrison Burrows