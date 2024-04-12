Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He joins the Hornets with a huge wealth of experience. Mitchell spent 20 years working at Southampton, mainly in merchandise, licensing and commercial, before operating as a consultant in rugby union and cricket before joining Peterborough United in May 2022.

Mitchell would take up the role as director and head of operations at Posh.

Speaking to Horsham’s website, Mitchell said: “Firstly, I’d like to thank the board for this opportunity. From day one it was clear to me what a fantastic club this is, with huge potential, great facilities, and committed volunteers and supporters.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with everyone involved with the club to ensure it continues to grow and be successful.”

Mitchell will be responsible for the day-to-day management of all aspects of the football club as general manager, and will be leading the implementation of the club’s new five-year strategy, working closely with the club’s board of directors.

He will start his new role at the end of June.

Hornets chairman Kevin Borrett said: “We were tremendously impressed with Leighton’s commercial and retail footballing experience, as well as his enthusiasm.

“Horsham Football Club has grown very quickly in the five years since we returned to the town and Leighton will bring invaluable experience to the club as we capitalise on that recent success and all the hard work undertaken by both our staff and volunteers at Hop Oast.”

Horsham director Matt Ide, who led the recruitment process, added: “We had some exceptional candidates for this role, which reflects the high esteem with which our football club is regarded.