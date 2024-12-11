Peterborough United may be missing star striker but Crawley Town boss is still preparing for 'real tough game'

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot is looking forward to a game with ‘two teams that play good football’ as he explains why Kwame Poku’s absence will not impact Peterborough’s performances.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Ferguson suggested Poku has been ‘the best player in the league in many people's opinion’ but will be without the forward when they face Crawley Town on Saturday. Poku has found the back of the net ten times and also has five assists to his name.

Despite The Posh’s forward missing the game through injury, Elliot believes it will still be a tough challenge to get a positive result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The thing with Peterborough is they can score from anywhere, especially from wide areas, when they isolate you they try and switch the ball and isolate it in wide areas. They get the ball in the box but they don't just put the ball in there, they put it in with real quality.

Kwame Poku has been sidelined for three months. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

“There's not really one particular person, obviously Poku's a massive miss because anyone would miss their top goal scorer but I think the strength of Peterborough is the fact that they've got so many players that can come in and that can affect it.

“The big thing for us is that not only do we want to try and hurt them but first and foremost we've got to try and nullify them and respect what they can do and how good they are in possession. They play through the thirds really well, they can be direct but mainly through possession play, so when they are direct it's usually more controlled and it is sort of a percentage if that makes sense.

“It's going to be a real tough game for us, a really tough game for us but what I think I'm looking forward to is I think it will be a good game of football, two teams that play good football.”