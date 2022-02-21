Phoenix give Hastings United a fright - but six-point lead remains

On a blustery wet day in Hastings the Us looked to keep the push towards being Isthmian South East League champions at home against Phoenix Sports.

United sit at the top of the league six points clear of their nearest rival Cray Valley PM who United will meet in just three weeks.

Phoenix Sports make the bold decision to have the Us shooting towards the Steve Smith stand in the first half.

Jack Dixon was among the scorers for Hastings as they beat Phoenix / Picture: Scott White

Hastings remain largely on top in the first half, producing the best chances from Sam Hasler and Knory Scott who both fire high, the wind seems to be playing a big part in the balls movement. Knory Scott looks to put the ‘U’s in the lead on the half hour mark but the linesman deems he was offside. The half ends all square. HT: 0-0

As the players come out for the second half the Us bring on new signing Ismalia Diallo, replacing Marcus Goldsmith.

Hastings start the second half, however Sports are finding space and force a save from Louis Rogers in the opening minute, the Us are unable to get the ball out of their own half and Phoenix Sports are able to open the scoring thanks to a neat cross into the box which Alfie Evans heads beyond the reach of Louis Rogers, the Sports players celebrate a massive goal against Hastings.

Rather than dwell on the goal the Us manage to string a few passes together and pile the pressure back on Sports, two minutes after the goal a long ball reaches Diallo who runs into the box and squares the ball to Scott who unselfishly passes to Sam Adams whose shot hits the top corner for 1-1.

Phoenix Sports kick back off and instantly Hastings are pressing high again, Finn O’Mara goes just wide from a corner, the momentum is all Hastings, a long ball up the wing looks to be heading out for a goal kick, however Tom Chalmers has other ideas and brilliantly keeps the ball in play by heading the ball down to Jack Dixon who smashes the ball home from close range. Seven minutes after being 1-0 down the Us find themselves 2-1 up.

United maintain their pressure with new signing Diallo playing havoc for the defenders, he finds a low pass to Ben Pope who keeps the ball in the area then lays off to Jack Dixon who shoots just wide.

Sam Hasler is brought down in a reckless challenge for Sports, Hasler doesn’t look right when he gets up and is instantly subbed for Ryan Worrall, Sam Adams is also replaced by James Hull. The Us keep the ball with shots from Chalmers and Pope both just over the bar.

In the dying minutes James Hull finds himself running into the box and is brought down by the defender, the referee take a moment to consider the fowl whether the contact was inside or outside the box he then points to the penalty spot from where Pope’s shot into the bottom corner is too much for the keeper who guesses the right way and it's 3-1 to the Us.

The referee blows for full time and United remain six points clear!

Hastings United: 1. Louis Rogers 4. Fin O’Mara 5. Craig Stone 6. Tom Chalmers 8. Jack Dixon 9. Ben Pope 10. Sam Adams (James Hull 80′) 11. Sam Hasler (Ryan Worrall 78′) 12. Marcus Goldsmith (Ismaila Diallo 46′) 17. Tommy Cooney 18. Knory Scott | Subs: 3. Ryan Worrall (Sam Hasler 78′) 7. James Hull (Sam Adams 80′) 14. Kenny Pogue 15. Ismaila Diallo (Marcus Goldsmith 46′) 19. Dave Martin

Goal Scorers: 55′ Alfie Evans (Phoenix Sports). 58′ Sam Adams (Hastings United). 63′ Jack Dixon (Hastings United). 90+2’ Ben Pope (penalty)

Man of the Match: Tom Chalmers