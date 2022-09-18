Picture gallery: Bognor knocked out of FA Cup by Hampton and Richmond
Bognor’s FA Cup run is over after a 2-0 home loss to higher-division Hampton and Richmond Borough.
By Steve Bone
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 12:52 pm
Ade Shokunbi gave the National South visitors a 10th minute lead and they made sure of their place in the next round with a second half own goal by Tom Bragg. It’s a disappointment for the Rocks, whose long wait for a first round proper spot goes on. Check out some pictures from the match by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked.
