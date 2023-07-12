NationalWorldTV
Picture gallery: Remembering a golden time for Crawley Town - including FA Cup shocks and promotion to the Football League between 2010 and 2013 - as the new season draws ever nearer

It’s not long before Crawley get the new season underway as they host Bradford City.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Feb 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:34 BST

The bookies expect a tough season ahead for the Reds with a relegation battle ahead.

That wasn’t the case a more than decade ago when Town enjoyed a few season’s to remember.

And, in our latest Crawley Town retro gallery, we head back to that golden time for the club at the start of the 2010’s.

We’ve got great celebration pictures of the amazing FA Cup run in 2010/11 which took the Reds all the way to the fifth round and defeat at Old Trafford.

And who can forget that season which secured promotion to the Football League, achieved after victory at Tamworth.

That, and plenty more, in this gallery.

You can send your retro pics to [email protected]

Get more Town news, here.

Steve Evans punches the air at the final whistle after a win over Tamworth that secured promotion to the Football League at The Lamb Ground on April 9, 2011.

1. Promotion to the Football League

Steve Evans punches the air at the final whistle after a win over Tamworth that secured promotion to the Football League at The Lamb Ground on April 9, 2011. Photo: Jan Kruger

Sergio Torres and Matt Tubbs of Crawley Town celebrate with team mates at the final whistle after a win that secures promotion during the Blue Square Bet Premier League match between Tamworth and Crawley Town at The Lamb Ground on April 9, 2011.

2. Promotion is won

Sergio Torres and Matt Tubbs of Crawley Town celebrate with team mates at the final whistle after a win that secures promotion during the Blue Square Bet Premier League match between Tamworth and Crawley Town at The Lamb Ground on April 9, 2011. Photo: Jan Kruger

Dannie Bulman(L) and Kyle McFadzean of celebrate promotion in the 2010/11 season.

3. Promotion - 2010/11

Dannie Bulman(L) and Kyle McFadzean of celebrate promotion in the 2010/11 season. Photo: Jan Kruger

Sergio Torres (l) and Glenn Wilson (r) celebrate Crawley's 1-0 victory against Torquay United.

4. FA Cup fourth round 2011

Sergio Torres (l) and Glenn Wilson (r) celebrate Crawley's 1-0 victory against Torquay United. Photo: Michael Steele

