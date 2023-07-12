Picture gallery: Remembering a golden time for Crawley Town - including FA Cup shocks and promotion to the Football League between 2010 and 2013 - as the new season draws ever nearer
The bookies expect a tough season ahead for the Reds with a relegation battle ahead.
That wasn’t the case a more than decade ago when Town enjoyed a few season’s to remember.
And, in our latest Crawley Town retro gallery, we head back to that golden time for the club at the start of the 2010’s.
We’ve got great celebration pictures of the amazing FA Cup run in 2010/11 which took the Reds all the way to the fifth round and defeat at Old Trafford.
And who can forget that season which secured promotion to the Football League, achieved after victory at Tamworth.
That, and plenty more, in this gallery.
You can send your retro pics to [email protected]
Get more Town news, here.