Eastbourne Borough FC held their annual World Cup Fun Day for young teams to celebrate another successful season for the club.

This fully inclusive football tournament included every boy and girl from age three to 12 years of age that makes up their 21 youngest teams in their youth section. Tournament Director Tim Brown explained: “For many of our children including all of our 3-5 year old Sports Stars squad it was their first experience of playing in a football tournament, so to receive their first ever medal for taking part was a really special moment both for them and their families.”

The sun shone, the stadium was packed, there were flags, food, face painting, hair spraying, replica FA Cup, World Cup and Champions League trophies to be photographed with, some unbelievable raffle prizes , colour and music everywhere and best of all there was some outstanding football played by the Borough youngsters. A record 256 children of all abilities played an unbelievable 72 matches on 12 pitches in 48 teams, with Brazil coming out on top by a goal difference of plus two, which meant that they finally lifted the World Cup trophy for the very first time in the event’s history.

Tim was delighted the event was such a great success. “A huge thanks has to go to all of my wonderful support crew along with all of our coaches and parents that either ran a team, helped with face painting or mucked in with packing up afterwards - the whole Eastbourne community really pulled together to produce a spectacular football festival of amazing colour and joy. They all worked their absolute socks off and helped create memories for our local children that will live long in the memory.”

Eastbourne Borough FC World Cup Fun Day 2023 Photo: Eastbourne Borough FC

