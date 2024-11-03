Picture special: 44 photos as Eastbourne Borough hit five at Hemel Hempstead to go top of National South

George Alexander led the way with a hat-trick and Brayden Johnson and Freddie Carter were also on target as the Sports put a half-time deficit behind them to blow away their hosts in the second half.

Adam Murray’s men go a point clear of Truro at the top and will look to build on the win at home to Welling on Tuesday night.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Hemel 2 Borough 5 on this page and the ones linked – and get all the latest from Priory Lane in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

