Picture special and report: Pagham beat Wick in SCFL premier clash

Roger Smith's pictures from the match

Pagham are ninth in the table with seven points out of nine from their opening three league games.

How it unfolded

Pagham edged a tense and hard-fought derby against Wick, securing a 1–0 victory under blistering sunshine at The Covers Arena. The result keeps the Lions unbeaten in the league while leaving Wick still searching for their first points at the bottom of the table.

After Saturday’s FA Vase exit, manager Lemmy Ewens rang the changes, making five adjustments to his starting XI in search of a response. The reshuffle initially produced a lively but scrappy opening, both sides eager to stamp their authority on proceedings.

The early stages were defined more by derby-day tackles and minor confrontations than by clear chances, with the referee doing well to calm tensions and keep his cards in his pocket.

Around the half-hour mark, Pagham began to find their rhythm. They dictated the tempo, moving the ball crisply and pinning Wick back without carving out that decisive opportunity. Despite their dominance in possession, the Wick back line held firm, and the sides went into the break level at 0–0.

Roared on by a healthy Bank Holiday crowd of 180, Pagham came out for the second half with renewed purpose. They picked up where they left off, controlling possession and forcing Wick deeper and deeper into their own territory. If the Lions had been more clinical in front of goal, the contest might have been settled well before the final whistle.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 78th minute. Lewis Hamilton whipped in a teasing cross from the left, Tom Jefkins rose highest to nod the ball down, and George Bowerman reacted sharply to glance home a diving header. The goal was Bowerman’s second in as many games, rewarding Pagham’s sustained pressure and delighting the home support.

Wick, having offered little attacking threat throughout, resorted to long balls in the closing stages in search of an equaliser. But the Pagham defence stood strong, marshalled well to ensure no late slip-ups.

At full time, Pagham could reflect on a professional, if at times wasteful, performance – one that underlined their unbeaten start to the league campaign. Wick, meanwhile, will need to find answers quickly if they are to climb off the foot of the table. Pagham now have two away trips before returning to the Covers Arena – starting at Peacehaven and Telscombe on Saturday.

1 . Pagham FC v Wick FC pictures by Roger Smith (8).JPG Pagham FC v Wick FC, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

2 . Pagham FC v Wick FC pictures by Roger Smith (18).JPG Pagham FC v Wick FC, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

3 . Pagham FC v Wick FC pictures by Roger Smith (12).JPG Pagham FC v Wick FC, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith