Picture special and report: Pagham put Little Common to sword in SCFL opener

They beat Little Common 3-1 at the Covers Arena to take three points in Lemmy Ewen’s first league game as Lions boss.

The new SCFL campaign kicked off at The Covers Arena with a highly-charged and emotional afternoon as Pagham marked their return to competitive action with a 3–1 victory over Little Common.

Before a ball was kicked, both sides and the crowd united for a perfectly observed minute’s silence in memory of Jon Rose — a much-loved member of the Pagham family who had served as club secretary and programme editor over the years. He also wrote the Bognor match reports for the Bognor Observer for many years and all the Observer pass on their condolences to Jon’s family and friends.

Little Common got proceedings under way and stunned the hosts almost instantly. Barely 40 seconds had elapsed when the visitors broke through, capitalising before Pagham had even managed a meaningful touch. It was a dream start for the away side and left the Lions briefly rattled.

It took time for Pagham to settle, but once they did, they began to dominate possession, moving the ball confidently from flank to flank in search of gaps. The breakthrough came when Toby Pointing produced a perfectly weighted lofted pass over the Common defence. Aaron O’Brian brought it down superbly before lifting the ball over the advancing goalkeeper to level the scores.

With the equaliser came belief, and Pagham began to play with real swagger. Little Common still carved out the odd half-chance, but the hosts were now in control.

The decisive moment of the half arrived when Howard Neighbour collected the ball centrally and drove forward. Spotting Harry Giles’ clever run into the area, Neighbour slipped him in, and Giles finished calmly to put Pagham ahead before the break.

Little Common emerged after the restart with renewed intent, pushing higher and asking more questions of the Pagham back line. However, the Lions’ defence stood firm, and the hosts continued to look dangerous on the break.

With chances coming at both ends but neither side adding to the score, the contest was still finely poised until the closing stages. Davidson released Jefkins down the right, and his low cross was met by Bowerman, who finished from close range to seal the points.

The 3-1 victory marks Pagham’s first home league win over Little Common since 2019 – a statement start to the new campaign and a fitting tribute to Jon on an emotional day.

Next up: Pagham travel to face Steyning Town on Tuesday night, where they’ll come up against former Lions boss Michael Hamm.

