Picture special as Bognor Regis Town gain first win of season - in FA Cup tie at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos
By Steve Bone
Published 31st Aug 2024, 19:51 BST
Tommy-Lee Higgs was the hat-trick hero as the Rocks finally opened their season’s win tally with what could have been an awkward FA Cup first qualifying round tie away to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos.
Higgs struck on the quarter-hour, just after the half-hour from the spot and seven minutes into the second half to put Robbie Blake’s men through and give them a first win of the season after a tough start to the Isthmian premier campaign which has featured two draws and three defeats from five matches.
Blake and Co will noe be hoping the cup win spurs them on to better results in the league.
See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff from Aylesbury ValeDynamos v Bognor Regis Town on this page and the ones linked – or by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app.
1. Lyn Phillips
Aylesbury Vale Dynamos v Rocks in the FA Cup Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
2. Lyn Phillips
Aylesbury Vale Dynamos v Rocks in the FA Cup Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
3. Trevor Staff
Aylesbury Vale Dynamos v Rocks in the FA Cup Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
4. Lyn Phillips
Aylesbury Vale Dynamos v Rocks in the FA Cup Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.