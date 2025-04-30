Burgess Hill Town neat Margate in Isthmian south east play-off semi-finalBurgess Hill Town neat Margate in Isthmian south east play-off semi-final
Picture special as Burgess Hill Town beat Margate to reach play-off final

By Steve Bone
Published 30th Apr 2025, 08:12 BST
It was a night to savour at Burgess Hill Town as they moved to within one game of promotion with a play-off semi-final win over Margate.

In front of more than 1,400, Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett’s team beat the Gate 2-0 to set up a final showdown at Sittingbourne on Friday night.

Here’s how the night unfolded and on this page and those linked you can see pictures by Natalie Mayhew of Butterfly, plus one by Phil Dennett.

Get the action in the Mid Sussex Times too – it’s out on Thursday morning. And we’ll have updates here on Friday night from the final.

Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

