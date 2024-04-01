Action from Horsham 5 Rocks 4 in the Isthmian premier divisionAction from Horsham 5 Rocks 4 in the Isthmian premier division
Action from Horsham 5 Rocks 4 in the Isthmian premier division

Picture special from a nine-goal thriller as Horsham edge out Bognor Regis Town

There were nine goals – including seven in the first half – as Horsham strengthened their play-off claims with an amazing 5-4 win over Bognor in the Isthmian premier division.
By Steve Bone
Published 1st Apr 2024, 19:09 BST

After Dan Gifford put Bognor ahead, James Hammond and Shamir Fenelon scored in a two-minute spell to put the Hornets 2-1 up, before Tommy-Lee Higgs levelled. Before the break, Jack Strange, Daniel Ajakaiye and Hammond had put Dom Di Paola’s men 5-2 up.

Higgs and Gifford struck in the second half as Bognor made a game of it but Horsham held on to win 5-4 – they’re fifth in the table as a result, Bognor 11th. See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked.

Action from Horsham 5 Rocks 4 in the Isthmian premier division

1. Horsham v Rocks pictures by Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips (14).jpg

Action from Horsham 5 Rocks 4 in the Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Action from Horsham 5 Rocks 4 in the Isthmian premier division

2. Horsham v Rocks pictures by Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips (13).jpg

Action from Horsham 5 Rocks 4 in the Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Action from Horsham 5 Rocks 4 in the Isthmian premier division

3. Horsham v Rocks pictures by Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips (1).jpg

Action from Horsham 5 Rocks 4 in the Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Action from Horsham 5 Rocks 4 in the Isthmian premier division

4. Horsham v Rocks pictures by Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips (5).jpg

Action from Horsham 5 Rocks 4 in the Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Bognor Regis TownBognor