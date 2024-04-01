Picture special from a nine-goal thriller as Horsham edge out Bognor Regis Town

After Dan Gifford put Bognor ahead, James Hammond and Shamir Fenelon scored in a two-minute spell to put the Hornets 2-1 up, before Tommy-Lee Higgs levelled. Before the break, Jack Strange, Daniel Ajakaiye and Hammond had put Dom Di Paola’s men 5-2 up.
Higgs and Gifford struck in the second half as Bognor made a game of it but Horsham held on to win 5-4 – they’re fifth in the table as a result, Bognor 11th. See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked.
1. Horsham v Rocks pictures by Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips (14).jpg
Action from Horsham 5 Rocks 4 in the Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
2. Horsham v Rocks pictures by Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips (13).jpg
Action from Horsham 5 Rocks 4 in the Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
3. Horsham v Rocks pictures by Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips (1).jpg
Action from Horsham 5 Rocks 4 in the Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
4. Horsham v Rocks pictures by Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips (5).jpg
Action from Horsham 5 Rocks 4 in the Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff