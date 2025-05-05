The sharp-shooter, who bagged 24 goals over the course of the season (eight penalties), which saw the Rocks relegated from the Isthmian premier division. But his endeavours in front of goal were recognised by his team-mates at the gong-laden annual post-term bash at Seasons, Nyewood Lane on Sunday night.

The evening started with a video presentation by Lou Chamberlain and Roy Powers that showed highlights of the season and recognised the loss of supporters Richard Essen and Alfie Atkins, which gained a standing ovation.

Milestones were reached over the course of last season and Dan Gifford (100 appearances), Calvin Davies (250) and Doug Tuck (350) – who won the goal of the season gong for his cracker in the 4-0 win at Canvey Island — were recognised for their tally of games played for the Rocks.

The Terry Seabourne award went to young midfielder Preston Woolston, one of an exciting crop of youngsters to emerge throughout the season.

Club photographers Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff won the Graeme Bradford Award, while Volunteer of the Year went to Rocks Radio volunteers — such as the inimitable Peter Kelly-Sullivan and Peter Hood — and was given by the main club and presented by Russ Chandler.

Special Recognition went to Lou Chamberlain and Roy Powers, who as mentioned put together an excellent highlights package of the season at the event and deserve special mention for theatre continued support to both the senior and women’s sides in terms of natch day highlights and social media exposure. The Nyewood Lane stewards were also lauded with a Special Recognition mention.

Chairman’s Award went to Ken Wood, who was given the accolade by supporters’ club chairman Ian Guppy for “his impeccable attitude and dedication to the club after many many years and to recognise his personal resilience after a tough year personally, we are indebted to Ken for his unbelievable support in the arranging of away day travel.”

Calvin Davies, whose commitment to the cause is always unwavering, was chosen as the supporters’ club’s Player of the Season.

Rocks supremo Jack Pearce also took the opportunity to praise and thank general manager Simon Cook for his tireless work at the club as he stands down from his official role after many, many years of dedicated service.

Ian Guppy added: “Given what a poor season it was on the pitch, it was a really good night and highlighted just how much love there is for this football cub. We remain hopeful for next season and the club know that they can continue to count on the backing of the supporters’ club. A good Q&A with joint bosses Jamie Howell and Michael Birmingham outline plans for next season and the responses were encouraging.”

*Congratulations to Derek Connelly who won a free season ticket at the event.

