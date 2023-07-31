Picture special: Haywards Heath held by Eastbourne Utd on return to SCFL premier

Haywards Heath Town had to settle for a point on their return to the SCFL – an injury-hit side being held 1-1 at Eastbourne United.

Max Blencowe was their goalscorer on a day when boss Jay Lovett, deprived of numerous players through injury and unavailability, had to name himself on the bench – and come on in injury time.

Heath are looking to bounce back after relegation from the Isthmian south east last season and Lovett will be keen to get his strongest team together quickly with the season starting early and fixtures coming thick and fast.

Next up for Lovett’s men is a home game v Horsham YMCA on Tuesday.