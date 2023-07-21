They’re back in action – and strengthening their squad.

Lewes have boosted their options for the upcoming Isthmian premier division campaign by signing experienced midfielder Chris Whelpdale.

The 36-year-old has spent the past three seasons with Eastbourne Borough, where he scored 18 goals in 62 appearances.

He has spent the past five seasons in total at National League South level, and before that played his whole career in League One and Two.

Whelpdale came through the ranks at Peterborough United, making over 100 appearances for the Posh and was part of their 2008-09 squad who won promotion to the Championship. His signing came after another experienced midfielder, Keiran Murtagh, joined Tony Russell’s squad.

Murtagh, 34, has left Dartford and at 6ft 2in tall, he is a big presence in the middle of the park. He has made 22 appearances for Antigua & Barbuda, scoring five times.

Keiran has spent his career at National League South level and above, including a spell in League One with Yeovil Town.

Centre-back Arthur Penney, 20 has also signed, following his departure from Millwall. Penney has captained Millwall under-21s and spent 2021-22 on loan at Welling United.

Russell’s team lost 2-1 in an entertaining game at Peacehaven & Telscombe last Saturday. They are back in friendly action tomorrow at Leatherhead.

Their Isthmian season starts at home to Russell’s former club Cray Wanderers on August 12.

1 . Peacehaven v Lewes friendly pictures by Paul Trunfull (13).jpg Action from the pre-season friendly between Peacehaven & TYelscombe FC and Lewes FC, July 2023 Photo: Paul Trunfull

2 . Peacehaven v Lewes friendly pictures by Paul Trunfull (14).jpg Action from the pre-season friendly between Peacehaven & TYelscombe FC and Lewes FC, July 2023 Photo: Paul Trunfull

3 . Peacehaven v Lewes friendly pictures by Paul Trunfull (7).jpg Action from the pre-season friendly between Peacehaven & TYelscombe FC and Lewes FC, July 2023 Photo: Paul Trunfull

4 . Peacehaven v Lewes friendly pictures by Paul Trunfull (6).jpg Action from the pre-season friendly between Peacehaven & TYelscombe FC and Lewes FC, July 2023 Photo: Paul Trunfull