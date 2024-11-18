Picture special: Rocks Women put five past Selsey in Sussex Cup

Early on Chelsea Burr was blocked with her ball into the area by Lou Lou Robson after good work by Isabelle Wheatley on the right. Millie Carter did well to run at the defence before shooting narrowly over the bar on 5 minutes after beating her marker with ease. Carter hit another chance low at goal but it was well saved by Millie Delamont in the Selsey net. Annabelle Gracey was the provider from the right wing. Rhiannon Hambleton beat her marker before bursting down the left but when she made her attempt her right footed chance was poked wide of the near post. Carter then ran beyond the last defender before scooping the ball high and wide from a difficult angle. Carter won a corner after her cross from the left was searching for Alice Gue but a defender got there first. Carter's left sided corner hit the outside of the near post and out on 14 minutes. Gracey missed her defensive header allowing Burr in again for the visitors but she sliced her effort on the bounce well wide on 16 minutes. Bognor scored though seconds later as Kirsty Willett passed the ball through neatly to Hambleton who sped past her defender before coolly slotting the ball low into the net. A positive start to the Rockettes half. Wheatley did well to outpace Macie Downs and Willett on the right but after making a good run the chance flew over the crossbar on 25 minutes. Robson hit another chance from distance with her left foot after neat work from Alice Gue on the attack shortly after. Bognor extended their lead on 29 minutes. Alice Gue fired in after Robson’s long range freekick into the box was closed down by Hambleton. Gue ran through on the loose ball to shoot into the net. Carter's ball was good back to Robson who controlled it well before setting herself up for a shot but unfortunately for her it flew straight at the goalkeeper on 35 minutes. Isabelle Childs did well to run through on Lucienne Selvester's forward pass. She sped through under pressure from Downs and she went to ground and after claims of a handball Childs hit the side netting shortly after coming on. Downs's long throw-ins were causing problems for the visitors and she found Robson with a throw on 42 minutes but after turning well, her ball into the box bounced wide. HT 2-0.