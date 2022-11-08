Picture special: Selsey take on Oakwood in the SCFL in awful conditions

The visitors claimed all three points with a late penalty on a disappointing afternoon for Selsey.

Having trailed to the visitors in the first half, Selsey got back on level terms almost straight away when a great defence-splitting pass from Ryan Morey released Brazil, who finished with ease past the visiting keeper.

Boss Daren Pearce said: “We didn't capitalise on this in the second half and really let the game pass us by and although we created some half chances and hit the bar, it wasn't to be and the visitors deserved the victory.

"Now we will get working hard again in training, focusing on our game at Godalming on Saturday.”

