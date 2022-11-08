Picture special: Selsey take on Oakwood in the SCFL in awful conditions
On a windy and very wet afternoon, Oakwood FC gained revenge for Selsey FC beating them earlier in the season.
The visitors claimed all three points with a late penalty on a disappointing afternoon for Selsey.
Having trailed to the visitors in the first half, Selsey got back on level terms almost straight away when a great defence-splitting pass from Ryan Morey released Brazil, who finished with ease past the visiting keeper.
Boss Daren Pearce said: “We didn't capitalise on this in the second half and really let the game pass us by and although we created some half chances and hit the bar, it wasn't to be and the visitors deserved the victory.
"Now we will get working hard again in training, focusing on our game at Godalming on Saturday.”
Check out Chris Hatton’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.