Picture special: Table-topping Newhaven Women beat Hastings United

Newhaven FC Women are having a fine season in the London and south-east regional division one south.
By Paul Trunfull
Published 20th Mar 2024, 13:00 GMT

Last time out, last Sunday, they beat Hastings United 4-0 at the Trafalgar Ground. After a tentative start from both teams Hastings had the ball in the back of the net, but this was ruled out for offside.

In the second half, Newhaven piled on the presure, not letting Hastings out of their own half. With an attack down the wing the ball was crossed towards the box where Franks was waiting and she buried the ball into the net. She soon followed it with a second.

Other goals were scored by Empringham and Evans.

Newhaven Ladies have a 100 per cent record at home, and with only a few more games to play they are top of the London and south-east regional division one south table with 51 points and three games to play, Bromley are second with 37 points and six games to play.

1. Newhaven FC Women v Hastings United Women pictures by Paul Trunfull (22).jpg

Action between Newhaven FC Women and Hastings United Women Photo: Paul Trunfull

2. Newhaven FC Women v Hastings United Women pictures by Paul Trunfull (4).jpg

Action between Newhaven FC Women and Hastings United Women Photo: Paul Trunfull

3. Newhaven FC Women v Hastings United Women pictures by Paul Trunfull (16).jpg

Action between Newhaven FC Women and Hastings United Women Photo: Paul Trunfull

4. Newhaven FC Women v Hastings United Women pictures by Paul Trunfull (14).jpg

Action between Newhaven FC Women and Hastings United Women Photo: Paul Trunfull

