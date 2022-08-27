Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Action from Bognor Regis Town v Potters Bar Town in the Isthmian premier division | Pictures: Tevor Staff

Pipped by Potters Bar -19 pictures from Bognor Regis Town's first loss of season

Potters Bar Town proved too strong for the Rocks at Nyewood Lane – inflicting a first defeat of the season on Robbie Blake’s men.

By Steve Bone
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 8:00 pm
Updated Saturday, 27th August 2022, 8:02 pm

Tom Chalaye’s goal in the second half was not enough to salvage anything from the Rocks as they lost 2-1, having started the day top of the table and unbeaten. They have a speedy chance to get he defeat out of their system when they travel to Horsham on Monday. See Trevor Staff’s pictures from the Rocks-Bar game on this page and the ones linked.

1. Bognor Regis Town vs Potters Bar Town FC

Action from Bognor Regis Town v Potters Bar Town in the Isthmian premier division | Pictures: Tevor Staff

Photo: Trevor Staff

Photo Sales

2. Bognor Regis Town vs Potters Bar Town FC

Action from Bognor Regis Town v Potters Bar Town in the Isthmian premier division | Pictures: Tevor Staff

Photo: Trevor Staff

Photo Sales

3. Bognor Regis Town vs Potters Bar Town FC

Action from Bognor Regis Town v Potters Bar Town in the Isthmian premier division | Pictures: Tevor Staff

Photo: Trevor Staff

Photo Sales

4. Bognor Regis Town vs Potters Bar Town FC

Action from Bognor Regis Town v Potters Bar Town in the Isthmian premier division | Pictures: Tevor Staff

Photo: Trevor Staff

Photo Sales
Bognor Regis TownRobbie BlakeHorsham
Next Page
Page 1 of 5