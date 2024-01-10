Pitch inspection to be held ahead of Crawley Town’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy trip to Peterborough

Crawley Town have been informed by Peterborough United that a pitch inspection will be held at the Weston Homes Stadium ahead of tonight’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy match.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A referee will inspect the pitch at 12.30pm this afternoon following freezing temperatures.

The club will update fans with the result of the pitch inspection at the earliest possible time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can now send your news reports directly to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.

The link to register is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Select Sussex World from the menu.