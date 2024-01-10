Pitch inspection to be held ahead of Crawley Town’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy trip to Peterborough
Crawley Town have been informed by Peterborough United that a pitch inspection will be held at the Weston Homes Stadium ahead of tonight’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy match.
A referee will inspect the pitch at 12.30pm this afternoon following freezing temperatures.
The club will update fans with the result of the pitch inspection at the earliest possible time.
