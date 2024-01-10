BREAKING

Pitch inspection to be held ahead of Crawley Town’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy trip to Peterborough

Crawley Town have been informed by Peterborough United that a pitch inspection will be held at the Weston Homes Stadium ahead of tonight’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy match.
By Matt Pole
Published 10th Jan 2024, 10:44 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 10:47 GMT
A referee will inspect the pitch at 12.30pm this afternoon following freezing temperatures.

The club will update fans with the result of the pitch inspection at the earliest possible time.

