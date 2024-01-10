Pitch passes inspection ahead of Crawley Town’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy trip to Peterborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
A referee inspected the pitch and decided that the pitch was in a playable condition.
Two pitch inspections took place at 12.30pm and 2.30pm this afternoon following freezing temperatures.
Tonight’s match at Peterborough kicks-off at 7.30pm.
