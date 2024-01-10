Crawley Town Football Club have been informed by Peterborough United that the pitch at the Weston Homes Stadium is playable ahead of tonight’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy match.

A referee inspected the pitch and decided that the pitch was in a playable condition.

Two pitch inspections took place at 12.30pm and 2.30pm this afternoon following freezing temperatures.

Tonight’s match at Peterborough kicks-off at 7.30pm.

Crawley Town have been informed by Peterborough United that a pitch inspection will be held at the Weston Homes Stadium ahead of tonight’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy match. Picture by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

