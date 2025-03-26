Worthing FC’s four-point cushion at the top of National South and their game in hand have gone – but they are still in a great position after a frustrating week.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They lost 2-0 at Welling on Saturday and went down 1-0 at Hornchurch on Tuesday, leaving them a point clear with the same number of games to play as their chasing rivals.

It’s the first time all season they’ve lost two in a row – and the fact they have failed to score in both defeats is a concern at this critical stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the good news for Agutter and his team is that four of the final six games are at home – starting with the visit of Hampton and Richmond this Saturday.

Worthing try to get forward at Hornchurch - picture by Kyle Hemsley

The manager said of the loss of Hornchurch: “It should have been 0-0 really. The game lacked a bit of quality but I can’t criticise either set of players. Saturday’s pitch was difficult but this was another level. It was horrendous.

"We created chances but didn’t work the goalkeeper enough. They’ve scored on the counter-attack, but the worst case was it should have been a draw.

"We’re not going to over-analyse it, we know we go into the last six games top of the league. We’re sitting top of the pile so have to continue with our home form, which has been excellent. The players have to keep moving in the upward direction we have been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The players have done a fantastic job to get where we are with six games to go. It’s an incredible title race and we’re going round the final bend with the lead.

hhm

"We could be seven points clear at the top but we’re not and there is frustration about that. But it’s an exciting run-in – five of the six games are on 3G.”

There were some angry words between some of the Worthing fans and the manager and players after the final whistle at Hornchurch and Agutter said he was upset his players were getting abuse, given the overall position they are in.

He thanked the fans who were getting behind the team for their support and knows Woodside Road will be buzzing on Saturday and for each of the remaining home games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Welling on Saturday, Agutter said it was missed chances that cost Worthing. But he also said they had a clear penalty not given – and said Welling’s first goal came when keeper Lucas Covolan lost his footing in a ‘pothole’.