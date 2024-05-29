Planning starts here for Haywards Heath Town’s next bid for glory
The Blues had a solid campaign in the Southern Combination premier division but were disappointed not to finish in the top five and reach the play-offs.
Now boss Naim Rouane is planning for the new season and fans will hope many of those who won awards at the club’s recent presentation night will be part of the squad once again.
Awards went to:
Fans’ player: Darius Goldsmith
Manager’s player: Mitch Bromage
Players’ player: Byron Napper
Young player: Elliott Bresciani
Top goalscorer: Hayden Skerry
Meanwhile six pre-season friendlies have been confirmed by Heath, with news of at least one more to come.
The biggest friendly announced will see National League South side Eastbourne Borough visit the Hanbury on Saturday, July 6.
That’s the start of a big week at the ground, with Isthmian premier duo Horsham and Lewes due to visit on Tusday 9 and Saturday 13.
The Blues will then host Three Bridges on Tuesday, July 16, and visit Chipstead on Saturday 20.
A visit to AFC Croydon on Tuesday 23 follows.
The club are aiming to add a friendly to the schedule on Tuesday, July 2, but the opponents have yet to be confirmed.
Meanwhile a new sponsor has been confirmed for 2024-25 – more on page 46.
