The run-in starts with the visit of Hastings United to the MKM Arena for a Sussex derby in the Isthmian Premier division this Saturday. The fixture comes after Blake’s men took part in a thrilling 5-4 defeat at Horsham on Bank Holiday Monday, having lost 4-2 At home to Enfield town the previous Saturday.

Horsham raced in to a 5-2 half-time lead thanks to goals from Shamir Fenelon, Jack Strange Daniel Ajakaiye and a James Hammond double, with Dan Gifford and Tommy-Lee Higgs replying for the visitors. And although both the Rocks attackers grabbed a goal each after the break, Blake’s men couldn’t find the equaliser.

The defeats all but confirm the Nye Camp outfit will miss out on a push for play-off places and must settle for a mid-table finish this season. But Blake is acutely aware that the tremendous support his team has enjoyed this term must be rewarded by his patched-up outfit as the season concludes.

The Rocks threaten at Horsham | Picture: Lyn Phillips

The Rocks have been beset with an appalling run of injuries that has denied them the services of players such as Spencer Spurway, Calvin Davies, Ben Anderson, Isaac Olaniyan and Kieran Douglas as well as the recently departed Dan Smith. But Blake refuses to use that as an excuse, merely a vital factor in the recent run of poor results.

He said: “Quite frankly, the fans have been astonishing at this club this season; easily the best in our division by some margin. Home and away, they have cheered the lads on in great numbers and in many games, this has made a big difference to our mindset on the pitch.

“At half time against Horsham, we were 5-2 down and the worry was that we would capitulate and leave those fans disappointed. But we reminded the players at half time that they must play for the badge, play for the club and especially our magnificent supporters and you saw in the second half that they did just that and as and as frustrating as I was in the first-half, I was immensely proud of that second half display.

"We now have five games remaining and my message to the players has been to replicate that second half performance, which was full of positivity, determination and guts, in the remaining games we have left.”

Rocks v Enfield action | Picture: Trevor Staff

A knee injury forced keeper Ryan Hall off at half-time in the Horsham encounter and Blake says he will have to wait to assess his fitness before the Hastings United clash before he commits to choosing his custodian. Young keeper Archie Bennett came on and did well and may be asked to stand in once again.