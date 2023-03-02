Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Play-off hopes live on – but Lewes can’t force win over Billericay

It’s another point – but another home game when Lewes couldn’t quite do enough to take all three.

By Tom Harper for Lewes FC
37 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 3:35pm

Lewes had to settle for a point at Billericay Town as, for the second consecutive home game, they were pegged back in the second half to draw 1-1.

It leaves Tony Russell’s team 11th in the table – but only five points off the play-off zone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Saturday they have a tough assignment when they visit third-placed Hornchurch.

Most Popular
Lewes take the game to Billericay - but it ended 1-1 | Picture: James Boyes
Lewes take the game to Billericay - but it ended 1-1 | Picture: James Boyes
Lewes take the game to Billericay - but it ended 1-1 | Picture: James Boyes

Russell handed a debut to Jaydn Mundle-Smith at left-back in place of Jamie Mascoll, who has left the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was also a place in the side for Ayo Olukoga in place of Will Salmon, a change that saw Alfie Young move into defence alongside Tom Champion.

Lewes soon began to dominate possession, and saw the visiting keeper push a strike from Ryan Gondoh on to the post before the ball was eventually cleared.

Lewestook the lead on 36 minutes, good play down the left ending with Mundle-Smith crossing for Joe Taylor to volley past Seaden, despite the best efforts of Michael Chambers on the line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Billericay levelled the score just after the hour mark, a loose pass in midfield giving John Ufuah the chance to cross from the right, with Kareem Isiaka providing the clever finish at the near post, across Lewis Carey and into the bottom corner.

Both sides spurned chances to win it but the Rooks have now lost only two of their past ten.

Tony Russell