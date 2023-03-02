It’s another point – but another home game when Lewes couldn’t quite do enough to take all three.

Lewes had to settle for a point at Billericay Town as, for the second consecutive home game, they were pegged back in the second half to draw 1-1.

It leaves Tony Russell’s team 11th in the table – but only five points off the play-off zone.

On Saturday they have a tough assignment when they visit third-placed Hornchurch.

Lewes take the game to Billericay - but it ended 1-1 | Picture: James Boyes

Russell handed a debut to Jaydn Mundle-Smith at left-back in place of Jamie Mascoll, who has left the club.

There was also a place in the side for Ayo Olukoga in place of Will Salmon, a change that saw Alfie Young move into defence alongside Tom Champion.

Lewes soon began to dominate possession, and saw the visiting keeper push a strike from Ryan Gondoh on to the post before the ball was eventually cleared.

Lewestook the lead on 36 minutes, good play down the left ending with Mundle-Smith crossing for Joe Taylor to volley past Seaden, despite the best efforts of Michael Chambers on the line.

Billericay levelled the score just after the hour mark, a loose pass in midfield giving John Ufuah the chance to cross from the right, with Kareem Isiaka providing the clever finish at the near post, across Lewis Carey and into the bottom corner.