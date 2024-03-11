Play-off rivals Three Bridges and Herne Bay share the points

A game that it is often a goal feast - the game earlier in the season for example finished with the sides sharing six goals - ended deservedly in another draw, but it wasn’t for the want of some good attacking moves that were often blunted by brilliant defensive work. Herne Bay looked the more dangerous in the first half with full back Tom Hanfrey serving a string of telling crosses. Gil Carvalho struck the post after 26 minutes before putting the visitors ahead four minutes later. But the goal was a bit of a disaster for Bridges keeper Finlay Westen, who dallied on the ball and could only steer it into Carvalho’s path under pressure from Michael Salako. Westen redeemed himself soon after with an excellent block to deny Nkori Venceslas Bola, whilst Bridges only had a low effort from Ibrahim Jalloh to show for a lukewarm first half performance. But Bridges looked transformed after the break and had one cleared off the line in a goalmouth melee, whilst Jalloh had another effort blocked. Debutant Adam Adam, newly recruited from Merstham, came off the bench and won a penalty after 73 minutes when he was clearly fouled, and Jalloh sent keeper Harry Brooks the wrong way from the spot. Noel Leighton uncharacteristically shot wide from a good position, Tresor Difika saw a firm drive charged down and the lively Kevin Rivera saw a late effort held, but in the 90th minute Scott Heard wasted a good chance to steal it for the visitors only to send the ball over the bar. But Bridges owed their point largely thanks to some good handling by Westen and a solid back four that kept Bay’s potentially dangerous strike force poetically at bay!