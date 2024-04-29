Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, which took place at the club’s events HQ Seasons and was organised by Bognor Regis Town supporters' club, saw players acknowledged for their exploits – and supporters and volunteers got in on the act too.

Matt Burgess was voted players’ player of the campaign while goalkeeper Ryan Hall was voted supporters’ club player of the season.

Fans’ favourites Harvey White and Craig Robson were acknowledged for reaching milestones in their appearances for the Rocks. Harvey surpassed 400 appearances this season and Robbo took his tally beyond 200 and the duo were duly recognised for this achievement.

Harvey Whyte has passed an appearace milestone | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Striker Dan Gifford won the leading scorer gong for his goal-scoring exploits over the course of the season – he bagged 22 strikes. Another attacker, Tommy-Lee Higgs, won the goal of the season award with his cracker at Whitehawk in a 3-0 win in the Sussex Senior Cup.

Midfielder Burgess, who has had a standout season for the club, also won the Terry Seabourne Award. Supporters Andi and Jack Lockwood won the Graeme Bradford award for their incredible devotion to the club. Keith Napper was also recognised for all of his hard work as a volunteer at the ground and for his unwavering support.