Players and volunteers in spotlight at Bognor Regis Town awards night
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event, which took place at the club’s events HQ Seasons and was organised by Bognor Regis Town supporters' club, saw players acknowledged for their exploits – and supporters and volunteers got in on the act too.
Matt Burgess was voted players’ player of the campaign while goalkeeper Ryan Hall was voted supporters’ club player of the season.
Fans’ favourites Harvey White and Craig Robson were acknowledged for reaching milestones in their appearances for the Rocks. Harvey surpassed 400 appearances this season and Robbo took his tally beyond 200 and the duo were duly recognised for this achievement.
Striker Dan Gifford won the leading scorer gong for his goal-scoring exploits over the course of the season – he bagged 22 strikes. Another attacker, Tommy-Lee Higgs, won the goal of the season award with his cracker at Whitehawk in a 3-0 win in the Sussex Senior Cup.
Midfielder Burgess, who has had a standout season for the club, also won the Terry Seabourne Award. Supporters Andi and Jack Lockwood won the Graeme Bradford award for their incredible devotion to the club. Keith Napper was also recognised for all of his hard work as a volunteer at the ground and for his unwavering support.
Mike Sleet, who has produced amazing artwork in the form of the club’s digital match posters all season, was also recognised for his efforts. Lou Chamberlain and Roy Powers picked up the Bognor Regis Town supporters' club chairman award for unstinting support of the Rocks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.