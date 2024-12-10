Rocks chiefs say they have been pleasantly surprised by the number and quality of people interested in their managerial vacancy – and they aim to make a decision sooner rather than later.

A statement from Rocks HQ on Tuesday read: “We would like to keep supporters up to date with the processes we are going through in our quest to appoint a new first team manager after the departure of Robbie Blake.

“Firstly, we have been pleasantly surprised by the number and also the quality of the candidates who have applied for the role. We have been able to draw up a shortlist of the potential managers we feel would be the correct fit for the club considering experience and also in terms of their vision for the future.

“With vital games ahead, we realise the importance of appointing a successor sooner rather than later but we are also acutely aware that rushing into a decision would be folly and therefore due consideration as to the merits of each candidate is imperative.

The Rocks in action at Dartford, where they lost 4-0 a week after Robbie Blake departed | Picture: Trevor Staff

“This will take a little more time yet but we are fully aware that we need to make an expeditious decision. We hope to bring you more news soon. Thanks for all your support.”

The Rocks are at Eastbourne Borough in the Sussex Senior Cup this evening (Tuesday).