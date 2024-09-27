Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings United hope a creditable point away to Isthmian premier leaders Lewes has set them up nicely to make further progress in the FA Cup.

​Billy Vigar’s maiden goal for the Us put them on the road to victory at the Dripping Pan only for the Rooks to equalise late on.

But the display pleased boss Danny Bloor and he will ask for more of the same when they visit Cray Wanderers in the third qualifying round of the Cup tomorrow.

"We go to Cray’s new ground and new pitch and look forward to that game – which if we were to win, we’d be 90 minutes away from the first round proper of the FA Cup, when potentially you could see a big Football League side at the Pilot Field.

Hastings United celebrate their early lead, through Billy Vigar's goal, at Lewes | Picture: James Boyes

"The boys are up for it, I’m certainly up for it, I love the FA Cup.”

In Saturday’s lively 1-1 draw at Lewes, Bloor picked up a booking for failing to control the bench – which he said was ‘interesting’.

"I thought we were outstanding first half – how good was it to see Billy Vigar score his first goal for us?” he told the Hastings club media.

"I felt we were the better side in the first half and perhaps should have had more than one goal for our efforts. And then second half, I felt Lewes were the better side, but we defended really well and I think they scored in the 82nd or 83rd minute.

“The longer it went on I thought we might hang on for that win against the league leaders but alas that wasn’t to be and it ended a draw.

"If someone had said before the game you’d go away to the leaders and get a point which means you’re still unbeaten in Sussex derbies, you’d have accepted that.”

A number of players impressed Bloor: “Tom Howard’s done really well since he came into the side, Leo Young, on loan from Wimbledon, is showing his value, and I was pleased all round – it was a good day, apart from the manager picking up a booking!

"There was a fracas between the two benches and they couldn’t determine who was involved, and the Lewes manager and myself got bookings for failing to control our benches. I actually felt the referee was one of the best we’ve seen this season. He controlled an at-times feisty game really well.”

In the FA Trophy, United have been handed a 3rd qualifying round trip to Leatherhead on October 5.