Points shared in the heat: East Sussex Over 60s footballers return from Oxfordshire with draw

East Sussex over 60s footballers returned home with a point after a 2-2 draw against reigning national champions, Oxfordshire, in sweltering conditions at Oxford Academy.

Having already qualified for the quarter-finals after home and away victories against Maccabi, the men in orange needed a victory in their final Group phase match, to complete the double over their formidable opponents and secure top spot in Group C of this season’s National Over 60s FA Cup.

Teams that finish top in each of the three groups earn the right to home advantage in their quarter-final.

Although the game was tough, uncompromising and filled with tough tacking, there was also much respect between two of the best over 60s football teams in England.

Koosha - courageous and tenacious

Not only did East Sussex step up to the challenge; they also finished much the stronger as their opponents spent much of the final 30 minutes camped deep in their own half defending wave after wave of East Sussex attacks.

The first half started slowly. Neither team created any chances of note until close to midway point, when Colin Riggs forced the Oxfordshire keeper into a fine save from his left foot drive from just inside the area.

A fine move, switching play from left to right, led to Paul Elphick swinging in a teasing cross for fellow striker, Alan Osman at the far post. A mix up between the Oxfordshire keeper and a defender led to the ball falling to Osman, who made no mistake.

This was followed by the only period in the match when Oxfordshire were on top. Long balls and set pieces led to several scrambles in the East Sussex penalty area. Oxfordshire hit the bar and had shots cleared of the line and blocked.

Paul Elphick; another outstanding performance

Eventually, a penalty was awarded to the hosts after Kevin Clee was harshly deemed to have handled when he appeared to have been pushed by an opponent. The well taken spot kick was successful, and Oxfordshire were level.

The second half was dominated by East Sussex. Oxfordshire’s keeper made half a dozen saves, three of which were outstanding, denying Dave Bridges, Riggs and Clee.

East Sussex edged ahead courtesy of an own goal from a defender after his botched clearance looped into his own net from an almost impossible angle.

Further half chances in and around the Oxfordshire area failed to end up in the net.

In one of their only two meaningful sorties into the East Sussex half, Oxfordshire’s lone striker scored a superb solo goal, very much against the run of play.

The other attack led to East Sussex keeper Koosha Movafagh diving at the feet of the same striker, stopping him in his tracks.

Koosha again displayed his courage, tenacity and ability, as he has at critical points in other key matches throughout this year’s group phase of matches, proving why he is such a popular, well-respected member of the East Sussex squad.

The East Sussex central midfield duo of Andy Williams and Paul Elphick were dominant and their back four, marshalled by John O’Meara and Bob Smith in the middle and with full backs John Fraser and Johnny Harris defending the flanks and providing width in attack, were largely untroubled apart from that brief first half spell.

Riggs, Bridges, Clee and Osman worked tirelessly while being on the end of some very tough, sometimes brutal, challenges.

Nigel Carter replaced Harris in the second half and provided an attacking threat and David Brooks replaced the outstanding Elphick for the last 15 minutes and he almost grabbed the winner when his near post header went just wide after an excellent Clee cross.

Oxfordshire held on grimly, resulting in a point apiece.

East Sussex are looking a very strong, capable team and having now finished their group games, will finish either as group winners or runners-up.

When all fixtures have been completed; the men in orange will discover who they will face in the quarter-finals.