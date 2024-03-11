Pomeroy nabs hat-trick as Goring CC draw in six-goal thriller

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goring started strongly and deservedly went ahead in the 7th minute when leading scorer Connor Pomeroy latched onto a fine assist from Jay Walden to score his first goal of a well taken hat-trick.

Rudgwick hit back on 11 minutes with a goal from Harry Brooker and then went ahead in the 17th minute with a breakaway goal from William Tomlinson, Goring pressed hard for the equaliser and were quickly rewarded in the 20th minute when another fine assist from Walden saw Pomeroy score a deserved equaliser and his second with a lovely volley from the edge of the area.

Goring then went 3-2 ahead just before half time when Hayden Briggs set up Pomeroy who somehow managed to squeeze the ball in from an acute angle to complete his hat trick.

Football

Rudgwick pushed hard early in the second half and won a penalty in the 57th minute which produced an excellent save from the Goring keeper Harry Yates.

Both sides had further good chances to score before Rudgwick equalised in the 88th minute, albeit with a scrappy goal form Tomlinson to make the score 3-3 at full time.