Robbie Blake has drafted in Alfie Bridgman to bolster his attacking options as the Rocks manager tries to spark a run of form going into Saturday’s home Isthmian premier clash with Margate.

Bridgman has re-joined the Rocks on loan from Pompey after a spell under Blake’s tutelage earlier in the season before going back to his parent club.

The winger has returned for an initial month, with Blake keen to extend this until the end of the campaign. And the Nye Camp gaffer has hinted there may be a new face or two arriving - meaning the departure of a couple of players would be inevitable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bognor and the Gate are separated by one point in 15th and 16th respectively. Both sides need points to stop themselves potentially being sucked in to the relegation dogfight.

Alfie Bridgman at Pompey | Picture: Robin Jones/Digital South

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blake takes his charges in to the encounter having trained twice with them this week following postponements at Potters Bar Town last Saturday and Brightlingsea Regent on Tuesday.

Blake said: “It’s great to have Alfie Bridgman on loan for a month from Portsmouth with a view to us extending the period until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alfie brings a lot of energy and dynamism to the team and I think he will only get better as he continues to develop. We may also have news of another new player coming in very soon.

“One player we will be without for at least a couple of months is Tom Bragg, who has a knee injury. He may well return to parent club Eastleigh once his loan spell ends so we may well look to bring in cover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are always looking to improve the squad by attracting players. That may well mean one or two leaving too. We shall have to wait to see. It's a challenging process but I feel we are getting there.”

Blake has ramped up the club’s tactical analysis. He said: “I'm delighted that Russ Chandler is now providing us with some analysis so we can look more closely at certain aspects of how we play and also focusing on the roles that individuals fulfil for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad