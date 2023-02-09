Pompey boss Mousinho watches as Bognor battle to beat Isthmian leaders

Pompey boss John Mousinho must have liked what he saw on his first visit to Nyewood Lane as the Rocks stunned league leaders Bishop's Stortford with a 2-1 win in a thrilling Isthmian premier division clash.

Mousinho saw Nathan Odokonyero head home a dramatic 90th-minute winner after he pulled Robbie Blake's men level with his first goal on 72 minutes to complete an extraordinary comeback following the dominant visitors taking a 1-0 first-half lead.

The Fratton Park chief was at the game on Tuesday principally to run the rule over winger Alfie Bridgman and striker Dan Gifford, both on loan from the Blues. But Mousinho couldn't have failed to have been impressed with Odokonyero's prowess in front of goal. The hitman's brace took his tally in all competitions to 25 for the campaign.

Blake was certainly impressed -- with his goal-getter and the way his team responded to going behind against Steve Smith's table-toppers. And he has asked his charges to bring the same passion and endeavour to the fore when they look to extend four wins on the spin in a league encounter at Haringey Borough on Saturday.

The Rocks celebrate their late winner v Bishop's Stortford | Picture: Tommy McMillan

He told Rocks Radio's Peter Hood: "Anyone who finishes above Bishop's Stortford wins the league for me. I loved the fact that he went toe to toe with them. At 1-1 we didn't sit back and we went again and we had belief, character and above all players who score goals.

"When we pass and move it quickly we create chances and when you have someone like Nathan up front -- and all the ability he has -- it can work for you and it did because he got two great goals.

"I was so pleased with the attitude and commitment from the players. We have a group of young players who keep going, keep battling and are very fit and you could see that in the second half and full credit to them.

"I've told the players now that we take one game at a time and keep believing in ourselves; there must be no let up when we go to Haringey on Saturday and then Carshalton on Monday.

Two-goal Nathan Odokonyero gets his MoM prize from Rocks Radio legend Peter Hood | Picture: Tommy McMillan