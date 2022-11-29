Pompey prospect is back with Bognor Regis Town as Cowley praises Rocks’ style

Young Pompey striker Dan Gifford has returned to Bognor on loan and will go straight into the squad for Saturday's Isthmian premier division clash at home to Hastings United.

Gifford, 18, spent time at Nyewood Lane last season and enjoyed a successful stint -- grabbing 10 goals -- with Robbie Blake's men, culminating with an award for the most improved player at the end of last season.

He spent time at National League South Weymouth earlier this campaign and was lined up to make a loan switch to Hampton & Richmond Borough, at the same level, until the move recently fell through.

Rocks manager Blake said he was delighted to welcome Gifford -- who was on the bench last Tuesday at Ipswich for Portsmouth's Papa John's Trophy win -- back to his ranks.

Dan Gifford celebrates a goal v Cray Wanderers in his previous Rocks spell | Picture: Martin Denyer

He added: "Dan's got a lot of qualities and we know all about his strengths from his time with us before. He's a confident lad, with a real desire about him and he has real energy and dynamism, great movement and obviously an eye for goal."

Fratton Park boss Danny Cowley was complimentary about the Nye Camp set-up ahead of Gifford's move. He said: "I like Bognor, I like them as a club, the pitch is good, they play in a good way, it’s quite progressive and a good step for our players.”

Meanwhile, Blake has agreed that Bognor attacker Tom Chalaye will go on loan to Isthmian League South East Division side Chichester City to get game time.