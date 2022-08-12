Pompey prospects sign for Bognor Regis Town

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fratton Park boss Danny Cowley and Rocks gaffer Robbie Blake had an agreement in place for the two players to join the Nye Camp club and they confirmed the move by signing just before the midweek pre-season friendly at Sholing.

Winger Bridgman, 18, spent time at Nyewood Lane last season and Blake knows all about his qualities. And keeper Steward, 17, has impressed in games after playing against Bognor for a young Pompey side in July. Both are pictured after signing, along with Rocks general manager Simon Cook.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blake says he is encouraged that Cowley sees the potential for both players to continue their development under his and assistant manager Jamie Howell's tutelage. The relationship between the Blues and the Rocks is also a huge bonus, he says.

Alfie Bridgman and Toby Steward with Rocks general manager Simon Cook

He added: "We are delighted that our relationship with Pompey continues to flourish in terms of allowing players to come here and develop. Alfie and Toby are talented lads and now the challenge for them is to make strides in their development and we are confident that can happen with us.

"The lads are in the squad for the game against Hornchurch, which is a big game for all of us. They will be strong as ever. We know only too well just how competitive Mark Stimson's side will be and as a first game of the season, we feel it’s just what we need.