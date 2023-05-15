Pompey, Worthing, Dorking and Horndean all on pre-season programme for Bognor Regis Town FC

Bognor manager Robbie Blake is relishing getting back in the dugout to prepare his side for the new Isthmian premier league campaign and says he is excited by the cub's pre-season schedule.

Blake will welcome League One Pompey – who he used to coach – to Nyewood Lane on Tuesday, July 11 for what has become an annual game against the Blues.

Before that, the Rocks travel to recently promoted Wessex League champtions Horndean on Saturday, July 8, and after the encounter with John Mousinho's men they visit Woodside Road to face Worthing on July 15.

Bognor head to AFC Totton on July 19 and then host Dorking Wanderers on July 22 before concluding their pre-season games with a home game against Chichester City on July 29.

Bognor skipper Harvey Whyte on the ball in last week's Sussex Senior Cup final against Worthing | Picture: Tommy McMillan

In between those games, Blake will be putting his charges through their paces at pre-season training at East Dean FC up until the first league clash of the season on August 12.

Blake spoke of his pride in his side's display in the penalties defeat against Worthing in the Sussex Senior Cup final at the Amex last week -- and has reiterated the need to galvanise the merits of that performances going into the new season.

He said: "It was an agonising way to lose a cup final but we take huge pride in how we played and that is the standard that we must reach and I think we can do that for saure.

“We're really pleased Pompey are coming to Nyewood Lane once again and we are looking forward to the game before what will no doubt be a decent crowd. The rest of our schedule is exciting too and it gives us the chance to combine some hard work at East Dean with games against some decent sides.”

Blake expects to be able to announce players retained from last season soon, as well as revealing news of any potential new signings.

He added: "I've had lots of conversations and I'm happy with the outcomes so far. There is more work to do yet but I believe we will be very happy with our squad and the supporters will be able to see that we are making progress in our recruitment."

PRE-SEASON FRIENDLIES

Saturday 8th July v. Horndean (away) 3pm

Tuesday 11th July v. Portsmouth FC (home) 7.45pm

Saturday 15th July v. Worthing away) 3pm

Wednesday 19th July v. AFC Totton (away) 7.45pm

Saturday 22nd July v. Dorking Wanderers (home) 3pm