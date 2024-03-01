Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Republic of Ireland U18 starlet – at the MKM Arena for an initial period of a month – was a part of the academy set-up at Crystal Palace before joining the Blues in December 2022.

His move to Fratton Park was initially on trial, but he quickly became an important part of the U18 squad, and he has been part of the first team squad without yet getting any minutes on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He became an Eire U18 international in November, making his debut from the bench as his side beat Belgium 2-1.

Sam Folarin in Pompey action at Havant & Waterlooville last summer | Picture by Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

He is known for his finishing ability and composure in front of goal. It is said that out of possession he works really hard for the team and uses his physical capabilities well to pressure opponents into mistakes.

Folarin came on for Pompey in their pre-season friendly at Nyewood Lane last summer.