Pompey youngster signs on loan to boost Bognor Regis Town
The Republic of Ireland U18 starlet – at the MKM Arena for an initial period of a month – was a part of the academy set-up at Crystal Palace before joining the Blues in December 2022.
His move to Fratton Park was initially on trial, but he quickly became an important part of the U18 squad, and he has been part of the first team squad without yet getting any minutes on the pitch.
He became an Eire U18 international in November, making his debut from the bench as his side beat Belgium 2-1.
He is known for his finishing ability and composure in front of goal. It is said that out of possession he works really hard for the team and uses his physical capabilities well to pressure opponents into mistakes.
Folarin came on for Pompey in their pre-season friendly at Nyewood Lane last summer.
Bognor manager Robbie Blake said he was looking forward to working with the youngster. He added: “Sam has a lot of raw talent and is said to be developing really well and we hope he can play part for us over the next month. We’d like to thank Portsmouth for their help in arranging this loan.”