Poor Burgess Hill Town exit Senior Cup in home loss to Bears

Burgess Hill Town exited this year’s Sussex Transport Senior Cup at the 2nd round stage with a disappointing performance against Broadbridge Heath.

The Hillians surrendered their 1-0 half time lead as the Bears hit three second half goals to thoroughly there deserve their win and progress to the 3rd round.

Hill took the lead in the 19th minute as a brilliant one two between Tom Chalaye and Brannon O’Neill resulted in Chalaye sweeping it into the bottom corner.

Alfie Mansell made a good save to keep the Hill ahead and then a follow up chance was also kept out by the stopper.

Burgess Hill Town take on the Bears in the senior cup | Picture: James Gething

Just before half time Bobby Price smashed one over from the edge of the box and the Hill went in at the break leading.

It took the Bears just five minutes to level as Zak Young equalised for the visitors and seven minutes later they had turned it around as a cross from the left was powered home by Jake Lawrence from a cross by Young.

It could have been worse for Hill as the Bears smashed the post as the Hillians struggled.

Hill responded with Chalaye seeing an effort saved and from the rebound the Bears cleared a scramble.

It was game over though on 73 minutes as Young got his second of the game when he went on a winding run through the defence and slotted home.

Hill responded with sub Martyn Box hitting the post and another sub Stefan Vukoje hitting wide as the Bears saw the game out comfortably and progressed.

Up next is the visit of Hashtag United to the Medical Travel Compared Stadium this Saturday (11th October – 3pm).

Hill: Alfie Mansell, Reggie Ward, Bobby Price (Hamish Morrison 75), Marcus Allen, Josh Spinks (Kieran Rowe 34), Alex Malins (Martyn Box 55), Harry Lawson (Stefan Vukoje 55), Glen Rea, Tom Chalaye, Brannon O’Neill (Grey Coleman 66), Ryan Worrall.