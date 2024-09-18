Pop star Kate Nash releases anthem for Lewes FC Women: ‘Eyeconic’ celebrates history of female football

Lewes FC said Kate Nash has released a new song, ‘Eyeconic’, which celebrates 'the history and struggles of women’s football in England'Lewes FC said Kate Nash has released a new song, ‘Eyeconic’, which celebrates 'the history and struggles of women’s football in England'
Kate Nash has released a new song, 'Eyeconic', which celebrates 'the history and struggles of women's football in England'
Singer-songwriter Kate Nash has released a new song inspired by Lewes Football Club.

Lewes FC announced this week that her ‘Eyeconic’ pop anthem celebrates ‘the history and struggles of women’s football in England’, while encouraging people to visit The Dripping Pan, the club’s iconic ground.

Lewes FC said Kate became involved when her friend, feminist pop artist Charlotte Colbert, designed a special edition football shirt for Lewes FC Women.

They said the artist used an ‘eye’ motif to support the club’s ‘See Us As We Are’ campaign, which is a line that appears in the song.

Kate said: “I love Charlotte’s work, and I love football. A song that can be sung in the changing room and that supports a community owned project is exciting to me. Community is more important than ever at the moment – I believe community can save democracy.”

People can watch the music video for ‘Eyeconic’ on Vimeo or Instagram.

Lewes FC’s Special Projects Lead Karen Dobres said: “We were absolutely knocked out when we heard the song. Apart from being an incredibly catchy tune, it could be a game-changer for this club too. Lewes FC has more than 2,500 single-share owners all around the world. But it’s getting increasingly hard to compete with the big money clubs. So, our goal is to double our owners to 5,000 which would make a huge difference financially while also growing our democratic base.”

People can sign up for a single share in Lewes Football Club at lewesfc.com/become-an-owner.

