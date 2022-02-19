Popular Crawley Town winger makes loan switch to Barnet

The former Republic of Ireland under-21 international returned to action in November 2021, having been out for 620 days with a devastating knee injury.

Since his return, the 25-year-old has made eleven appearances for the Reds. His last appearance came as a second half substitute in last weekend's 1-0 home loss to Hartlepool United.

Grego-Cox has made 65 league appearances for the Reds, scoring six goals, since signing from Woking in 2018.

National League outfit Barnet have completed the loan signing of Crawley Town fan favourite Reece Grego-Cox until the end of the season. Picture by Cory Pickford