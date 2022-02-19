Popular Crawley Town winger makes loan switch to Barnet

National League outfit Barnet have completed the loan signing of Crawley Town fan favourite Reece Grego-Cox until the end of the season.

By Matt Pole
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 10:35 am
Updated Saturday, 19th February 2022, 10:38 am

The former Republic of Ireland under-21 international returned to action in November 2021, having been out for 620 days with a devastating knee injury.

Since his return, the 25-year-old has made eleven appearances for the Reds. His last appearance came as a second half substitute in last weekend's 1-0 home loss to Hartlepool United.

Grego-Cox has made 65 league appearances for the Reds, scoring six goals, since signing from Woking in 2018.

