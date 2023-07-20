Popular midfielder to leave Crawley Town after mutual agreement to terminate contract of former Gillingham man

Crawley Town have confirmed that midfielder Jake Hessenthaler has agreed to a mutual termination of his contract.

Hessenthaler joined the Reds in the summer of 2020 and went on to make over 100 appearances for the Red Devils during his three seasons at the club, scoring six goals.

During his first season with the Reds, Hessenthaler was the only player in the squad to feature in all 46 league matches.

The 29-year-old proved to be a crucial player in the following season, with only an injury keeping him out of the starting XI.

Hessenthaler joined National League club Woking on loan until the end of the 2022-23 season in January.

The midfielder made seven appearances for the Cards.