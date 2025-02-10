Portishead left pointless by high-flying Worthing Women

Worthing Women extended their unbeaten run to seven Division 1 South West games as they moved level on points with third-placed Swindon Town by completing the double over Portishead Town.

In the first of three games in a week, Rebels boss Jesus Cordon made a number of changes to the team held at home by Bridgwater United. Katie Young made her long-awaited comeback from injury while Holly Talbut-Smith was recalled.

Meg Curran came back in as did Sophie Humphrey, leaving Tierney Scott and Eleanor Keegan to begin on the bench, where they were joined by Jess Richardson and Chloe Winchester.

Almost a month to the day since these two sides last met, Worthing had the first chance on nine minutes. Young played the ball out to Becs Bell on the right and her cross was met by Georgia Tibble, who made contact but couldn't quite adjust her feet.

Worthing get forward against Portishead - picture by Onerebelsview

Bell featured again as Izzy Franklin became the supply line, only this time it was the fleet-footed forward who took a touch inside to beat Karly Norman before forcing a fine parry out of Isla Withyman.

Worthing’s pressure paid off when Young’s first touch took her away from her marker, allowing her to play a slide-rule pass for Humphrey. ‘Soph’ saw her initial shot saved by the legs of Withyman but was quicker to the rebound to slot home.

Around the midway point of the first half, good build-up on the right resulted in Dan Rowe laying the ball down the line for Humphrey, then receiving the return pass prior to finding Dani Lane in the penalty area. Lane dummied to leave Young in space, only for her to drag her shot wide.

Then Lauren Amerena’s weaving run landed her in sight of goal, where Withyman denied her and Bell put the follow-up over.

Worthing celebrate one of the goals that pipped Portishead - picture by Onerebelsview

Four minutes before the break, Young felt frustration thanks to Withyman getting down to a long-ranger which bounced awkwardly in front of her. However, Humphrey kept the ball in on the byline, turned and sent over an inch-perfect delivery for Tibble to nod home number two.

Soon Young beat the offside trap to put captain Rowe in the clear and she showed a lovely touch to let Humphrey burst into the box but Amerena shot early and curled it too high.

A third did arrive though and Young and Rowe were at the heart of it. Young’s pass inside to her skipper dissected a pair of white shirts. Humphrey’s powerful effort was kept out by Withyman, only for Rowe to be in the right place to convert.

After the break visiting skip Shannon Holloway showed a clean pair of heels to the home rearguard but was too quick for her teammates, when her cross failed to find a fellow Townee.

Lane’s off target header fromTibble’s in-swinging free-kick was the first serious second half threat from Worthing. A defence-splitting pass then sent the recently-introduced Louise Hiett scampering away from the Rebels backline, forcing Lauren Dolbear into action as she had to get down to a low, fizzing centre.

At the other end, Rowe’s flag-kick asked questions of the guests’ defence. Goalkeeper Withyman punched clear, though only to Franklin who found Lane for a swivel and miskick..

Scott, Winchester and Keegan entered the fray for the homesters and Rowe’s next dead-ball delivery found its mark and Keegan’s header was inches from settling making it 4-0.