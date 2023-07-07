Robbie Blake believes the prospect of seeing new faces in action for Pompey will swell the gate when Bognor Regis Town host John Mousinho's outfit in a pre-season friendly at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday.

The hope is that the Blues boss will field a strong side when they head to West Sussex and those chosen to face the Rocks will include new signings.

Bognor have reported a healthy online ticket uptake for the game and have reminded supporters that they can also pay by card or cash at the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Blake, who takes his charges to Horndean tomorrow (Saturday) for their first summer friendly, said: "It's a chance for us to pit our wits against what looks on paper to be a strong side that John has assembled. We hear that the intention is to bring a strong squad and that will add to the attraction.

Nick Dembele celebrates a goal in last summer's Rocks v Pompey friendly - and Bognor hope the League One side will bring a strong squad to town this time | Picture: Martin Denyer

"The annual visit of Pompey to us is so important to the club in terms of the prestige and cementing the relationship between the two clubs. Pompey have been magnificent over the years in terms of us loaning players and we obviously want that to continue.

“I think the fact that we always try to play football the right way and have a decent track record of helping to develop players helps.

"Everyone in football knows Pompey fans are some of the best around and they always support the club in good numbers -- and they always turn out for this game. The revenue that a large contingent of Blues fans coming through the turnstiles is really important to us as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If the Pompey fans have a chance to see their new singings in action then they could boost the gate, which is always healthy anyway.