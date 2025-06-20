Portsmouth 'have a plan' for keeper who had successful loan spell at Crawley Town

Toby Steward made his Football League debut at Birmingham City last season during a Crawley loan spell. Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media | Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

Portsmouth will be pitching Toby Steward for a Football League loan next season following his Crawley Town success at the end of last season, according to reports.

The 20-year-old ended the 2024-25 campaign on a high after featuring in Crawley’s final four matches of the League One season which included a clean sheet against champions Birmingham City on his debut.

Steward was a big hit with the fans and impressed manager Scott Lindsey.

And our sister title the Portsmouth News spoke to Pompey’s Sporting Director Richard Hughes about their plan for Steward. Hughes told Neil Allen: “When Crawley rang me about Tobes last season, it was really easy because his training standards are through the roof.

"He lives in the gym, he lives his life right, he does everything you want a young footballer to do and, when you get the phone call from someone asking what he’s like, it's the easiest conversation because he’s a top, top pro and has given himself every chance of progressing in the game.

“Now everyone can have those standards and be in the gym, but actually he’s a very good goalkeeper as well, which really helps. We spend a lot of time championing Toby, we have video reels to hand when people ask what he’s really good at, areas for improvement.

“We have a plan for him, we want to keep him developing, and we are cautiously optimistic that the fact he has gone and done really well in League One at the business end of the season for a team in a relegation scrap will open pathways for him to hopefully find another loan.

"That would be our aim and our hope, to keep plying his trade somewhere, hopefully in the Football League, but, if not, it will be at a competitive level for him to keep progressing.

“If he had done what he’d done without Crawley it would have been a really successful year for him. Then to cap it off with those extra few games really put some bells on and made it a great season for Toby - and one he deserves.”