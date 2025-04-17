Portsmouth keeper joins Crawley Town on emergency loan deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth goalkeeper Toby Steward has joined Crawley Town on a seven-day emergency loan.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old joined Pompey in the Under 10 category and has remained with the club ever since.

​​He signed his first professional contract on his 17th birthday and gained first-team experience on loan at Gosport last season, having previously spent time with Bognor and Salisbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club said in their statement: “The club would like to thank Luke Hutchinson for his efforts during his short time at the club as he returns to Bolton Wanderers.”

Toby Steward is back at Fratton Park after his Wealdstone loan wasn't renewed last week. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Steward is likely to play against Birmingham City tomorrow, and will be the eighth keeper Reds have used this season after Jojo Wollacott, Eddie Beach, Jasper Sheik, Mathew Cox, Thimothée Lo-Tutala, Luke Hutchinson, and Connal Trueman.