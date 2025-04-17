Portsmouth keeper joins Crawley Town on emergency loan deal
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 20-year-old joined Pompey in the Under 10 category and has remained with the club ever since.
He signed his first professional contract on his 17th birthday and gained first-team experience on loan at Gosport last season, having previously spent time with Bognor and Salisbury.
The club said in their statement: “The club would like to thank Luke Hutchinson for his efforts during his short time at the club as he returns to Bolton Wanderers.”
Steward is likely to play against Birmingham City tomorrow, and will be the eighth keeper Reds have used this season after Jojo Wollacott, Eddie Beach, Jasper Sheik, Mathew Cox, Thimothée Lo-Tutala, Luke Hutchinson, and Connal Trueman.